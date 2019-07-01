‘Grow a spine’, medics tell Union Health Minister on Doctors’ Day

On Doctors' Day resident doctors across India sent a postcard to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, asking him to ‘grow a spine’, stop attacks on doctors and improve the poor infrastructure in hospitals.

Doctors under the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) are also observing a black day on Monday.

“We have sent this postcard to the Health Minister to highlight the fact that assaults on doctor's at work place are happening on daily basis. The doctors at various hospitals offered prayers and started working with black badges," said a FORDA release.

They have also submitted memorandum to the Minister through the medical superintendents of respective hospital demanding deployment of hospital protection forces at hospitals nationwide, bringing in a protection Act in this session of Parliament itself and its immediate implementation nationwide and improvement of basic infrastructure in the state-run hospitals.

The group’s another demand is that cases pertaining to assaults on doctors be taken up in fast track courts.

“We want the government to regularise the working hours of doctors in hospitals and bring in a rapid action force to deal with assaults,” the FORDA said.