Greta Thunberg toolkit case | Lawyer Nikita Jacob seeks anticipatory bail

Delhi Police have issued non-bailable warrant against her.

Advocate Nikita Jacob on February 15 moved the Bombay High Court, seeking transit anticipatory bail after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her by the Delhi Police in connection with environment activist Greta Thunberg’s ‘toolkit’ on the ongoing farmer’s protest.

Ms. Jacob’s advocate sought an urgent hearing in the matter, and it will be heard on February 16 before a Single Bench of Justice P.D. Naik.

The move comes hours after Bengaluru activist Disha Ravi, 22, was sent to five days of police custody for having shared the toolkit of 18-year-old Ms. Thunberg.

On February 4, the Delhi Police registered a complaint against Ms. Jacob and alleged that Ms. Thunberg’s organisation, Poetic Justice Foundation, had contacted her to organise a “tweet storm” in support of protesting farmers.

The police said they were in possession of certain documents of the toolkit allegedly edited by Ms. Jacob and used in the ‘anti-national movement’. She has been booked for sedition under the Indian Penal Code.

The toolkit contained certain documents and ways to protest outside Indian embassies.