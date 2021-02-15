Delhi

‘Toolkit’ case: Two non-bailable warrants issued

Friends and relatives of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi requesting policemen to intervene and look into the matter of the former's arrest by Delhi Police cyber cell, in Bengaluru on February 14, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against two persons allegedly found to be involved in the ‘toolkit’ case, Delhi Police said on February 15.

Warrants have been issued against Nikita Jacob, an advocate, and one Shantanu who have allegedly been found involved, sources said.

Police sources alleged that Poetic Justice Foundation founder Mo Dhaliwal contacted Ms. Jacob through a colleague identified as Puneet with a motive to create Twitter storm before Republic Day. A Zoom call was also allegedly conducted between the said persons.

Sources said that a Special Cell team had visited Ms. Jacob’s residence but could not question her at the time and informed that they'll visit her the next day. However, she was later not found, sources said.

Delhi Police have also arrested 22-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru who allegedly edited the toolkit, police said. A Delhi Court on Feb. 14 sent her to five-day police custody.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2021 12:35:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/toolkit-case-two-non-bailable-warrants-issued/article33840138.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY