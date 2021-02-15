‘Toolkit’ case: Two non-bailable warrants issued

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against two persons allegedly found to be involved in the ‘toolkit’ case, Delhi Police said on February 15.
Warrants have been issued against Nikita Jacob, an advocate, and one Shantanu who have allegedly been found involved, sources said.
Police sources alleged that Poetic Justice Foundation founder Mo Dhaliwal contacted Ms. Jacob through a colleague identified as Puneet with a motive to create Twitter storm before Republic Day. A Zoom call was also allegedly conducted between the said persons.
Sources said that a Special Cell team had visited Ms. Jacob’s residence but could not question her at the time and informed that they'll visit her the next day. However, she was later not found, sources said.
Delhi Police have also arrested 22-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru who allegedly edited the toolkit, police said. A Delhi Court on Feb. 14 sent her to five-day police custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath