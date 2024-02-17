GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Greek PM Mitsotakis to visit India on two-day state visit from February 21

It would be the first visit to India by a head of state of Greece to India after a gap of 15 years.

February 17, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. File.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will pay a two-day state visit to India from February 21 with an aim to further deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

It would be the first visit to India by a head of state of Greece to India after a gap of 15 years.

India-Greece relations were elevated to 'strategic partnership' during Mr. Modi's visit to Greece in August last year.

Mr. Mitsotakis will be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the Raisina Dialogue in the national capital, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday, announcing his visit.

The Greek Prime Minister will be accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation.

"Prime Minister Mitsotakis's visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen the strategic partnership between India and Greece," the MEA said.

Mr. Mitsotakis will also visit Mumbai before returning to Athens.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Mitsotakis will hold bilateral discussions and Prime Minister Modi will also host a lunch banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary," the MEA said in a statement.

It said India-Greece relations are based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of security and defence, shipping, maritime and marked by convergence on regional and global issues.

The two countries have also been cooperating closely in various multilateral forums.

