Goyal asks FCI officers to turn whistleblowers to curb corruption

The Food Minister says the role of FCI is not only to deliver ration, but also to instill confidence in farmers and beneficiaries by bringing in transparency, efficiency and accountability

January 14, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal addresses virtually during the 60th Foundation Day celebration of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), in New Delhi on Sunday. Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Sanjeev Chopra, and CMD Food Corporation of India (FCI) Ashok k.k. Meena are also seen.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal addresses virtually during the 60th Foundation Day celebration of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), in New Delhi on Sunday. Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Sanjeev Chopra, and CMD Food Corporation of India (FCI) Ashok k.k. Meena are also seen. | Photo Credit: ANI

The role of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is not only to deliver ration, but also to instill confidence in farmers and beneficiaries by bringing in transparency, efficiency and accountability, said Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal here on Sunday in his address on the 60th foundation day of the FCI. Mr. Goyal urged the youth and officers in the FCI to turn as whistleblowers to ensure transparency in running the organisation.

He said the FCI should emerge as a trusted partner of farmers and people of the country. “The FCI plays a crucial role in facilitating flagship schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana [PMGKAY] by providing ration to beneficiaries in every corner of the country,” the Minister said, reminding the officers that the role of the FCI was not only to deliver the ration. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to make India free of corruption and asked the youth and staff of the FCI to bring in transparency and become whistleblowers.

‘Ensure quality’

Mr. Goyal said the FCI needed to embrace digitalisation and technology by ensuring quality. “Quality can be achieved in areas such as inspection, procurement, transportation, distribution and storage,” he said, and suggested the FCI to reduce operational costs through route optimisation, mechanised loading/unloading, innovative storage solutions and others.

The Minister said the open market sale scheme (domestic) operations had also proved to be an effective tool in moderating the prices of wheat and rice. “Bharat Atta, Bharat Dal, interventions regarding onion and tomato have assisted the Government of India in price stabilisation,” Mr. Goyal said.

