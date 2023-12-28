GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt plans to sell FCI rice under Bharat brand; price not yet decided

The Ministry's efforts to check retail rice prices by boosting domestic availability through sale of FCI rice via e-auction under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) has received a lukewarm response

December 28, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representative purposes. File

Image used for representative purposes. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In order to check rice inflation, the Government is considering a proposal to sell FCI (Food Corporation of India) rice under the 'Bharat' brand but the discounted rate has not yet been decided, a Food Ministry official said. x

The Ministry's efforts to check retail rice prices by boosting domestic availability through sale of FCI rice via e-auction under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) has received a lukewarm response.

"There is a proposal to retail 'Bharat rice' but the price has not yet been decided," the official told PTI on December 27.

ALSO READ
Domestic Open Markets | FCI in Tamil Nadu brings down wheat, rice prices again for e-auction

Under the OMSS, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is offering quality rice at a reserve price of ₹29 per kg. "Whether to sell Bharat rice at the same rate or reduced rate, the decision has to be taken by the Group of Ministers," the official added.

The Government is already selling wheat flour (atta) and pulses under the Bharat brand through outlets managed by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) and Kendriya Bhandar.

FCI has been able to sell only 3.04 lakh tonnes of rice under OMSS so far this year. In case of wheat, the nodal agency has sold 82.89 lakh tonnes wheat under OMSS, as per the official data.

Rice inflation is at 13% year-on-year and the Government is concerned about key food prices ahead of 2024 general elections.

Related Topics

prices / food / inflation and deflation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.