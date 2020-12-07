Govt. should not act as lobbyist for corporates, Congress tells Centre

The Modi government is squarely responsible for the current situation and inconvenience caused by Bharat bandh, says Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar

The Congress on Monday asked the Union government to not to become “lobbyists” for corporates, with former party president Rahul Gandhi terming the new farm laws as “Adani-Ambani Farm Laws”.

Congress’ Lok Sabha members from Punjab also staged a dharna (sit-in demonstration) at Jantar Mantar, demanding an immediate session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar said the Narendra Modi government would be responsible if there was any inconvenience caused to people because of the ‘Bharat bandh’ on Tuesday, December 8.

“The Modi government is squarely responsible for the current situation and it would be responsible for any inconvenience caused to the public during the bandh tomorrow,” Mr. Jakhar said, adding that there should be a way to fix “accountability” on those who had “brought the country to this situation”.

The Punjab Congress chief accused the Union government of following the U.S. model of acting as “lobbyists” for corporates and said that the country’s food security was an integral part of national security and could not be “left at the hands of corporates”.

“Please do not follow America. The government should not become a lobbyist for the corporates. Corporatising agriculture is not acceptable. We will not allow outsourcing of either agriculture or national security. The Prime Minister should take note of it,” he said.

Sharing a short video of the farmers protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu, Mr. Gandhi tweeted,“The ‘Adani-Ambani Farm Laws’ have to be revoked. Nothing less is acceptable.”

Congress leaders reiterated their demand for an immediate session of Parliament to repeal the three farm laws and discuss the matter afresh. The party’s Lok Sabha members from Punjab, including senior leaders Preneet Kaur and Manish Tewari, sat on a dharna.

“It is perhaps for the first time since 1952 that the winter session has been subverted. For 12 days, farmers have been risking COVID-19 daily and braving the cold. Then there is a blanket of silence on the border row with China; the economy is officially is in recession. The country needs to know but the government has undermined democracy by subverting Parliament,” Mr. Tewari said.