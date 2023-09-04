HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government proposes in SC tech panel to evaluate carrying capacity of 13 Himalayan States

Frequent landslips leading to deaths and destruction had led the top court to moot a re-evaluation of the load-carrying capacity of hill towns and cities

September 04, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Locals at the site after several buildings collapsed due to a rain-triggered landslide at Anni, in Kullu district. File

Locals at the site after several buildings collapsed due to a rain-triggered landslide at Anni, in Kullu district. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Centre has proposed forming a 13-member technical committee to evaluate the “carrying capacity” of 13 Himalayan States.

Frequent landslips leading to deaths and destruction had led the Supreme Court to moot a re-evaluation of the load-carrying capacity of hill towns and cities.

ALSO READ
51 killed in Himachal rains, 14 of them in Shimla landslides

The Environment Ministry, represented by Additional Solicitor-General Aishwarya Bhati, filed a short affidavit stressing that it was “imperative that factual aspects of each hill station are specifically identified and collected with the help of local authorities cutting across multiple disciplines”.

The Union government noted that it had, in January 2020, circulated among the 13 Himalayan States guidelines for assessing the carrying capacity of their hill stations, including cities and eco-sensitive zones. It had sent a reminder on May 19, 2023 to all the 13 States to undertake the study and submit the action plan “as early as possible”.

The government affidavit has now urged the court to intervene with the Himalayan States to submit their action-taken reports and action plans in a time-bound manner. It said minute and extensive information was essential to assess the “accurate carrying capacity” of each hill station as per guidelines prepared by the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment.

ALSO READ
Frequency of landslides increasing in Himachal Pradesh

The government said the States could constitute committees headed by their respective Chief Secretaries to collect information on the load-carrying capacity of their hill stations, cities, and eco-sensitive zones.

It suggested the 13-member technical committee headed by the Director of the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment could evaluate the information collected by the States.

The Centre said experts could be drawn from multiple disciplines, including hydrology, remote sensing, Himalayan geology, forestry, wildlife, architecture disaster management, pollution and groundwater protection.

ALSO READ
Heavy rain triggers landslide on NH-6 connecting Mizoram with rest of India

In August, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had suggested an expert committee to conduct a “complete and comprehensive” study on the carrying capacity of the Himalayan region in the country, where unplanned development had caused devastation in recent times, terming it a “very important issue”.

The carrying capacity is the maximum population size that an ecosystem can sustain without getting degraded.

Related Topics

flood / avalanche/landslide

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.