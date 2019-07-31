Govt. promised scrutiny of triple talaq Bill: Azad

After failing to drum up support against the triple talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress accused the government of keeping the Opposition in the dark and resorting to unfair means to pass the controversial Bill.

Mr. Azad alleged on Wednesday that the government introduced the legislation in the Rajya Sabha after assuring the Opposition that it would be sent to the select committee first for scrutiny.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2019 that criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, paving the way for it to become law.

Mr. Azad said the Parliamentary Affairs Minister approached the Opposition and gave a list of 23 Bills. “We wanted at least half of them to be sent to select committees, but they said, make it as few as you can. So, we, collectively, all the Opposition, not me alone or my party, identified six Bills as ‘A’ category and two Bills under ‘B’ category,” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition said the talaq Bill was number one in the ‘A’ category. “Since we were in the dark, we could not inform our Members of Parliament... So, my submission to the government is, on one side, you are seeking a list from the Opposition of the Bills to be sent to select committees. But you don’t come back. You bring it for passage and get it passed. You tell your members to be present and we remain under the illusion that this Bill is going to a select committee...This is not fair,” he said.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said he would discuss the matter with the government.