Govt. plans to redevelop Parliament building by 2022

By August 15, 2022, when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, the government is planning to have a new Parliament building — either a brand new one or a redeveloped version of the existing historic building.

Sources in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Thursday that a request for proposal (RFP) was floated on September 2 to invite design and architecture firms to give their ideas for redevelopment of Parliament as well as the 3 km Central Vista and for building a new common Secretariat for all Central government offices, including razing of existing buildings such as Shastri Bhawan. A pre-bid meeting was scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday.

During the extended Budget session of Parliament Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requested the government to consider to renovate the House to include modern amenities. Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu too made a similar appeal.