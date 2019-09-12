Govt. plans to redevelop Parliament building by 2022

By August 15, 2022, when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, the government is planning to have a new Parliament building — either a brand new one or a redeveloped version of the existing historic building.
Sources in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Thursday that a request for proposal (RFP) was floated on September 2 to invite design and architecture firms to give their ideas for redevelopment of Parliament as well as the 3 km Central Vista and for building a new common Secretariat for all Central government offices, including razing of existing buildings such as Shastri Bhawan. A pre-bid meeting was scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday.
During the extended Budget session of Parliament Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requested the government to consider to renovate the House to include modern amenities. Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu too made a similar appeal.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor