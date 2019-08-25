Watch | All about the Parliament House

There have been several discussions in the Parliament in recent times, of renovating and revamping its circular building. The latest of which was brought up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and PM Narendra Modi.

There is a sense that a new parliament building is required. Several groups have been formed for taking suggestions from various people, including parliamentarians, on the issue, said Mr. Birla at a press conference in August, adding that a final call was yet to be taken.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also proposing a revamp of the Indian Parliament house to improve and modernise facilities.

The 92-year-old Parliament house, also known as Sansad Bhavan, is home to the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The foundation stone of the building was laid on February 12, 1921 by the Duke of Connaught. Designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens and Sir Herbert Baker, it took six years to be constructed, and at a cost of Rs. 83 lakh.

It was opened on January 18, 1927, by the then-governor General Lord Irwin.

The building has a diameter of 560 feet and covers nearly six acres. At its centre is the Central Hall where the transfer of power took place when India gained independence from the British. This was also where the Constituent Assembly of India had its sittings, and it currently hosts joint sessions of the Parliament. The present Rajya Sabha chamber was designed for the Council of State of the British Indian government and the Lok Sabha Chamber for the Legislative Assembly. The Chamber of Princes is now Library hall.

The chambers are connected by the first floor veranda supported by 144 cream coloured columns made of sandstone.

The Supreme Court of India functioned from the Chamber of Princes after it was inaugurated on January 28, 1950 till it moved to the present building in 1958.

On November 7, 1966, an anti-cow slaughter mob stormed Parliament House and a section of sadhus tried to force their entry into the Parliament. On December 13, 2001, a five-member suicide squad targeted Parliament. 12 people were killed in that attack by Lashkar e Taiba and Jaish e Muhammed terrorists.