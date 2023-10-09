HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government drafts protocol for identification, management of malnourished children at Anganwadi level

The 'Protocol for Management of Malnutrition in Children' will be launched on Tuesday

October 09, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Ministry said the identification of malnourished children and their treatment was an integral aspect of Mission Poshan 2.0. Representational file image.

The Ministry said the identification of malnourished children and their treatment was an integral aspect of Mission Poshan 2.0. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: K. K. Mustafah

A standardised national protocol has been drafted to provide detailed steps for identification and management of malnourished children at the anganwadi level, the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development said on October 9.

It said the 'Protocol for Management of Malnutrition in Children' will be launched on Tuesday.

Also read | Road to a malnutrition-free India

The Ministry said the identification of malnourished children and their treatment was an integral aspect of Mission Poshan 2.0 and until recently, the treatment of children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) was considered to be restricted to facility-based approaches.

"In this context, for the first time, a standardised national 'Protocol for Management of Malnourished Children' ('Protocol') has been drafted by MWCD with inputs from MH&FW, providing detailed steps for identification and management of malnourished children at the Anganwadi level, including decision-making for referral, nutritional management and follow-up care," it said in a statement.

Related Topics

health

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.