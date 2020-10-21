National

Govt announces ₹3,737 crore bonus for 30.67 lakh non-gazetted employees

The central government on Wednesday decided to give ₹3,737 crore as bonus to 30.67 lakh non-gazetted employees with a view to encourage spending during the festival season.

The decision to give productivity-linked bonus and non-productivity-linked bonus for 2019-2020 was taken at the meeting of the Union Cabinet, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

The bonus, to be given in a week’s time, will encourage the middle-class to spend and thus add to the demand in the economy, the minister said.

