Union Cabinet approves adaptation of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act

The move will help establish all the three tiers of grassroot level democracy like in other parts of the country, says Prakash Javadekar

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the adaptation of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989. The move will help establish all the three tiers of grassroot level democracy like in other parts of the country, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar at a Cabinet briefing.

“ The three-tier system was not there in Kashmir before. They did not have the opportunity to elect their local representatives. This step redeems the promise made by PM Modi in Kashmir, and Home Minister in Parliament,” said Mr. Javadekar.

“Now, there will be early elections, and the power to manage local bodies will go to the people. Locally elected representatives will be able to do district and block level planning, and implement welfare schemes.”

Mr. Javadekar said that the Centre will immediately disburse bonuses worth ₹3,737 crore to over 30 lakh non-gazetted government employees as productivity and non-productivity linked bonuses. “This will put cash in people's pockets on the eve of the festival season, and will improve consumption and demand.

“This was one major concern of the middle class and that has been made by the Union Cabinet today. The money will be distributed by Direct Benefit Transfer and will be completed within a week,” he said.

He added that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is working on the adaptation of other laws also. “There is a lot of homework to be done, but the principle has been established,” the Union Minister added.

