Government willing to listen to farmer brothers: Rajnath Singh

There is no question of taking “retrograde steps” against the agricultural sector “ever” and the recent reforms have been undertaken with the best interests of farmers in mind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday as protests by farmers against new farm laws continued.

“We are, however, always willing to listen to our farmer brothers, alley their misgivings and provide them with assurances we can provide. Our government is always open to discussion and dialogue”, Mr. Singh said at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) annual general meeting.

Talking of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, he said agriculture had been one sector that had been able to avoid the adverse effects of the pandemic and, in fact, came out the best. “Our produce and procurement have been plentiful and our warehouses are full.”