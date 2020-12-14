Agri bills: Farmers continue sit-in on Delhi-Jaipur Highway at Rewari

Farmers sat at the protest site through the night blocking the traffic on the carriageway towards Delhi

Around a hundred farmers are continuing their sit-in on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway at Haryana-Rajasthan border here on Monday, blocking the traffic headed to the national Capital. A large number of farmers sat on the highway on Sunday after the Haryana Police stopped them from marching towards Delhi.

Rewari Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jorwal said the farmers continued to hold the sit-in through the night, blocking the traffic on the carriageway towards Delhi. The traffic headed to Delhi had been diverted by the Rajasthan Police at several points before the protest site. Mr. Jorwal said the site fell in the jurisdiction of the Rajasthan Police and they were in touch with them to try and remove the protesters.

The Swaraj India tweeted pictures of its national president Yogendra Yadav and Narmada Bachao Andolan’s Medha Patkar sitting at the dharna site at night along with other protesters .