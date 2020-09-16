Government took loan from bank where China is the majority stakeholder, says Congress

‘Govt.’s double speak and hypocrisy on ongoing border tensions with China is clear’

The much-touted policy of the Modi government to crack down on Chinese business relationships with India stands exposed, the Congress said at a press conference here on Wednesday, pointing out the government’s own admission in Parliament that India took two loans amounting to ₹9,202 crore from the Beijing-based multilateral development bank called the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is now abroad, accompanying his mother Sonia Gandhi for her treatment, tweeted, “Understand the chronology:PM said- no one crossed the border. Then, took a huge loan from a China-based bank. Then, Defence Minister said- China occupied our land. Now, MOS Home says- there’s no infiltration. Is Modi Govt with Indian Army or with China? Modi ji, why are you so scared?”

At a press conference addressed by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera and Rajya Sabha MP Syed Nassir Hussain, the party said that the government’s double speak and hypocrisy on the issue of the ongoing border tensions with China on the eastern border in areas such as South Pangong, Razun La and the finger area is clear.

The government informed the Parliament on Tuesday that India took two loans amounting ₹9,202 crore from AIIB. Mr. Khera pointed out that the AIIB was formed in 2016, is headquartered in Beijing, and with 26.6% voting share, China is the largest shareholder of the bank.

“The first loan of $500 million was taken on May 8, amidst reports of Chinese incursions at multiple points in eastern Ladakh, including the Pangong lake. The second loan of $750 million was taken on June 19, four days after the Galwan massacre where we lost 20 of our bravehearts. Incidentally, it was also the same day when Prime Minister Modi lied to the country by saying that no one had entered our territory,” Mr. Khera added.

All this, Mr Khera said, was being done when the government has banned Chinese-owned mobile applications in the name of cracking down on Chinese-run business establishments.

“The nation is shocked at such brazen duplicity of the Modi government in handling China’s territorial aggression,” he added.

The Congress also flagged an answer by Minister of State for Home Affairs (MoS) Nityanand Rai to an unstarred question, in which he categorically denied any infiltration by China during the last six months. Mr. Khera said that this was a “shameless insult to the martyrdom of our brave soldiers on the night of June 15 in the Galwan valley”.

He questioned, “Is the government trying to say that the Galwan clash happened in Chinese territory? By saying so, is the government blaming the Indian Army of trespassing into enemy territory? This reply provides a clean chit to China and also gives them a handle to blame India for the face-off at the LAC (Line of Actual Control).”

Mr. Khera said, “The Prime Minister gives a clean chit to China, a clean chit which China profusely uses around the world to show that India is the aggressor and that China is in its own territory, and then the Defence Minister comes and talks about differing perceptions of the LAC, and today you have the MoS Home categorically giving a clean chit to China by saying that no incursions have taken place. Is this a public handover of Indian territory to China by the government of the day?”