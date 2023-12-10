Government to tap youth’s ideas for Vision 2047 

December 10, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

At an interaction with States’ Governors, vice-chancellors and faculty members of around 700 universities on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a month-long outreach programme to seek inputs from youngsters on the vision for India at 2047.

NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said on December 10 that students’ ideas would be assessed and suitable interventions incorporated into the Vision 2047 document the Prime Minister is likely to unveil by the end of January.

While the exercise will be voluntary, students would be asked to make commitments on what they would do to help make India a developed country, apart from sending suggestions on how to reach that goal and what according to them, would a developed India by 2047 look like in different aspects.

“There will be a day-long workshop held at all Raj Bhawans on Monday, following which universities will conduct their own programmes to seek their students’ ideas,” Mr. Subrahmanyam said, adding that the government expects this to generate thousands of inputs by early January.

“Some of the best ideas would get rewarded, and we will strive to incorporate them in the current version of the Vison 2047 plan as interventions without altering the broader macro goals,” he said.

Stating that India is at a turning point that countries like Japan, Germany, Singapore and Korea were at different junctures in history before becoming ‘economic miracle’ stories, the NITI Aayog CEO said the foundations and building blocks necessary to transform into a developed nation are now in place.