Government employees defer indefinite strike plan demanding restoration of the old pension scheme

JFROPS representatives meet government officials, who seek more time to hold discussions

March 21, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Employees of central and state government departments protesting under the banner of the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS) in August 2023. File.

Employees of central and state government departments protesting under the banner of the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS) in August 2023. File. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS), a platform of employees of the government and various public sector undertakings, has decided to defer the indefinite strike they had announced from May 1 demanding restoration of the old pension scheme.

The decision was taken after discussions with top government officials, including Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Union Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan. The strike was to start from May 1 and the strike notices were to be served, including in the Railways, from March 19.

JFROPS convener Shiva Gopal Mishra told The Hindu that the decision to defer the strike was taken after the government requested more time to take a decision on reinstating OPS. “They told us that they need more time to consult States and various departments. We agreed to this proposal and decided to defer the strike,” Mr. Mishra said.

The committee constituted by the Centre to review the pension system, headed by Mr. Somanathan, also held discussions with the leaders of employees. Mr. Mishra told the constituents of JFROPS that the Finance Secretary explained about the delay in submission the report of the committee, but assured that the committee is working relentlessly and would try to resolve this issue at an earliest. “He also appealed the JCM (Staff Side) to have faith in the committee as well as the intention of the Government that has constituted the said committee by making an announcement in Parliament. Therefore, JCM (Staff Side) should give some more time to finalise this issue,” Mr. Mishra said in the circular.

The Somanathan Committee has been engaging with the staff side of the JCM and has had meetings in June, July last year and on March 14. “The issues raised have been taken note of by the Committee. The Committee is actively considering the matter in consultation with the State Governments,” said a circular by the Finance Ministry.

