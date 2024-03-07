GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government develops indigeneous explosive detectors for security forces

Detectors handed over to the IB will be passed on to 12 identified security agencies for field deployment

March 07, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
In a significant step to further strengthen security forces, Electronics Corporation of India Limited, DAE and DRDO have indigenously developed two different categories of explosive detectors. Photo: X/@PIBHomeAffairs

In a significant step to further strengthen security forces, Electronics Corporation of India Limited, DAE and DRDO have indigenously developed two different categories of explosive detectors. Photo: X/@PIBHomeAffairs

Two different categories of explosive detectors have been indigenously developed for the security forces, through the work of the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) , the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on March 7.

The explosive detectors were recently handed over to the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) by Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the government, for deployment with the security forces.

“Senior officials from various security agencies such as SPG, NSG, CISF, lTBP, SSB, BCAS, SFF and the Indian Army were also present on the occasion. The detectors will be handed over by the IB to 12 identified Security Agencies for field deployment,” the MHA said.

Feedback from the field

The detectors are based on an Ion Mobility Spectrometry technique and the Raman Back Scattering principle respectively. They have been customised in accordance with the specific requirements of the security agencies, as part of a development project started by the IB in 2017.

The user agencies have been asked to provide feedback about the field deployment experience of the two detectors so that further improvements, if required, can be effected in future versions, the MHA said.

Related Topics

security measures / national security

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.