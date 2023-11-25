HamberMenu
Government convenes all party meet on December 2 ahead of Winter session

The session will begin on December 4 and conclude on December 22.

November 25, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the new Parliament building in New Delhi.

A view of the new Parliament building in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The government has convened an all-party meeting on December 2 ahead of the Winter session of Parliament, sources said on November 25.

The session will begin on December 4 and conclude on December 22.

Though the all-party meet is convened a day before the session begins, this time it has been advanced by a day apparently due to counting of votes for five states on December 3 where polls are underway.

The results of the Assembly elections will have a major bearing on the session during which the government is keen to pass key bills.

The report of the Ethics Committee on the "cash-for-query" allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra will be tabled in Lok Sabha during the session.

The House will have to adopt the report before the expulsion recommended by the panel comes into effect.

Three key bills which seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act are likely to be taken up for consideration during the session as the standing committee on Home has already adopted the three reports recently.

Another key bill pending in Parliament relates to the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

Introduced in the Monsoon session, the government had not pushed for its passage in the special session of Parliament amid protests from the opposition and former chief election commissioners as it seeks to bring on a par the status of the CEC and ECs with that of the cabinet secretary. At present, they enjoy the status of a Supreme Court judge.

