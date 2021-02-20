Goa Shipyard to build Navy’s Damage Control Simulator in Port Blair

A state-of-the-art Damage Control Simulator (DCS) for the Indian Navy will be set up in Port Blair. Lt. Gen. Manoj Pande, Commander in Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command laid the foundation stone for the project.
Goa Shipyard Ltd. (GSL) will build ship simulators for damage control. It has already built six simulators of various types for the defence forces and recently exported one simulator to a neighbouring country, a press release from GSL said.
The Damage Control Simulator is a training system that simulates a realistic and stressful but controlled environment for crew training in damage control and repair for ships in various scenarios, the Goa shipyard said. In real-life operational service, there is a possibility of ship damage in times of both war and peace. To contain the damage and save the vessel, the crew should be able to respond to threats with efficiency, expertise and confidence gained from training in similar situations, the company said.
The simulator will help Navy trainees think on their feet and improve team-building skills and prepare them for the unforeseen hardships and emergencies that may emerge at sea, said GSL.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath