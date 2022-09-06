Goa cops reach Noida over probe in Sonali Phogat death case

According to officials, Sonali Phogat owned an apartment in the Aravalli housing society in Noida's Sector 52 and the visiting police team was here for a verification of the property

A team of Goa Police has reached Noida, adjoining Delhi in Uttar Pradesh, as part of its investigation into the death of social media influencer and BJP politician Sonali Phogat, officials said Tuesday.

According to officials, Sonali Phogat owned an apartment in the Aravalli housing society in Noida's Sector 52 and the visiting police team was here for a verification of the property.

"The visiting team of the Goa Police reached here on Monday and continued its probe on Tuesday also. The visitors informed the local police post and the local Sector 24 police station in Noida as per procedures,"Assistant Commissioner of Police, Noida, Rajneesh Verma told PTI.

Officials privy to the developments said the Goa police team talked to the tenants living in Phogat's apartment and also confirmed details of their financial exchanges with her.

The visiting police team is also verifying documents related to Phogat's properties in Noida, the officials added.

Prior to Noida, a Goa police team also visited Gurugram, adjoining Delhi, in Haryana last week as part of its investigation into the sensational death case.

Phogat, 43, a former Tik Tok star and participant of a popular TV reality show, had died in North Goa on August 23, a day after her arrival in the coastal State.

She was administered methamphetamine while some leftover drug was also recovered from the washroom of a restaurant where she had gone, the Goa police said.

Phogat's associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh were arrested in the last week of August and are still in police custody even as the investigation into the case continues.