Sonali Phogat's death | Post-mortem report indicates multiple injuries on body; murder charge pressed against her two associates

PTI August 25, 2022 17:49 IST

BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on August 24

Sonali Phogat. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Goa Police on August 25 pressed a charge of murder against two associates of BJP leader Sonali Phogat after a post-mortem report mentioned that there were “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body. Also read: BJP leader Sonali Phogat was murdered, claims brother; police conducting detailed probe, says Goa CM Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the case related to the death of the 42-year-old leader, a senior police official told PTI in Panaji. Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, who had accompanied Phogat when she arrived in Goa on August 22, were named as accused in the case, he added. Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on August 24. On August 25, autopsy was conducted on Phogat’s body at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.



