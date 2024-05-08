Glorification of violence is not part of a civilised society: MEA on display of controversial float in Canada

May 08, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - NEW DELHI

India on Tuesday slammed Canada for allowing a float that depicted objectionable imageries and effigies. This comes in the backdrop of continued exchanges between Canada and India over allegations that Indian agents were involved in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023.

“Celebration and glorification of violence should not be a part of any civilised society. Democratic countries which respect the rule of law should not allow intimidation by radical elements in the name of freedom of expression,” official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries.

The float was organised at Malton, Ontario as part of a ‘Nagar Kirtan’ celebrating Sikh heritage. A part of the procession contained a prison-like structure with an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India had protested in 2023 when a similar float was taken out on June 5, the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, depicting the 1984 assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Mr. Jaiswal referred to that float as well. “We have repeatedly raised our strong concerns regarding the violent imagery being used by extremist elements in Canada against our political leadership. Last year, a float depicting the assassination of our former Prime Minister was used in a procession. Displays of posters of Indian diplomats have also been put out across Canada, threatening violence against them,” he said.

Canada last week arrested three persons of Indian origin in connection with the murder of Mr. Nijjar. However, India is yet to officially comment on the arrests, and it is understood that the Indian side is verifying the facts behind the arrests. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has, however, said that the arrests appear to be related to gangs that operate within Canada.