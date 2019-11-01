India, Germany need to fight terror: Kovind

Underlining that Indo-German relations are progressing well, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said they needed to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism and coordinate their positions at meetings of the Financial Action Task Force, an intergovernmental organisation to combat money laundering.

Welcoming German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is on a two-day visit to India, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mr. Kovind said both countries were rightful claimants to a permanent membership of a reformed United Nations Security Council. “In this regard, our cooperation as part of G-4 is important,” he said.

Support in trade pact

He said that given the strong commercial ties with Germany, India considers its support important in mobilising efforts within the European Union for early resumption and conclusion of a balanced EU-India broad-based Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement.

“This will not only send a strong positive signal to business communities on both sides but will also boost bilateral trade and technology collaboration,” he said.

The President said both countries should work together to strengthen multilateralism and a multi-polar world order.

A global threat

“Terrorism is a global threat that must be fought jointly by the world community and terrorist safe havens eliminated in every part of the world. India and Germany need to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism as well as coordinate their positions at the Financial Action Task Force meetings,” he said.