G.C. Murmu sworn in as CAG

Former Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Girish Chandra Murmu was sworn in on August 8 as the Comptroller and Auditor General, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
Mr. Murmu made and subscribed to the oath of office before President Ram Nath Kovind, it said in a statement.
At a ceremony held in the Ashoka Hall, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mr. Murmu was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India, it said.
Mr. Murmu, a 1985-batch IAS officer (retired) of Gujarat cadre, will have a tenure up to November 20, 2024.
As a constitutional functionary, the CAG is primarily entrusted with the responsibility of auditing the accounts of the central and State governments.
CAG reports are laid before the Parliament and legislatures of States.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath