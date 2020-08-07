Adhir questions Murmu’s resignation as J&K Lieutenant Governor

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday sought to know why G.C. Murmu resigned as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, and alleged the former IAS officer paid the price for “venting his views“.
The Election Commission had on July 28 taken exception to Mr. Murmu’s reported remarks on the timing of polls in the Union Territory and said, in the constitutional scheme of things, only the poll panel is authorised to decide on such matters.
Mr. Murmu, who quit as the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.
“The question is, why the 1st LG of UT JAMMU AND KASHMIR has tendered his resignation? Voluntary or instructed? Whether he has been failed to hoodwink the people that everything is going hunky-dory?” Mr. Chowdhury tweeted.
“I think he has committed a great wrong by venting his views much to the embarrassment of the govt and got axed. You may term it as #MurmuSyndrome,” he added.
Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday sworn in as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge of the Union Territory.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath