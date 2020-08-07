Adhir questions Murmu’s resignation as J&K Lieutenant Governor

The Election Commission had on July 28 taken exception to Mr. Murmu’s reported remarks on the timing of polls in the Union Territory

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday sought to know why G.C. Murmu resigned as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, and alleged the former IAS officer paid the price for “venting his views“.

The Election Commission had on July 28 taken exception to Mr. Murmu’s reported remarks on the timing of polls in the Union Territory and said, in the constitutional scheme of things, only the poll panel is authorised to decide on such matters.

Mr. Murmu, who quit as the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

“The question is, why the 1st LG of UT JAMMU AND KASHMIR has tendered his resignation? Voluntary or instructed? Whether he has been failed to hoodwink the people that everything is going hunky-dory?” Mr. Chowdhury tweeted.

“I think he has committed a great wrong by venting his views much to the embarrassment of the govt and got axed. You may term it as #MurmuSyndrome,” he added.

Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday sworn in as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge of the Union Territory.