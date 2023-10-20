Gadkari inaugurates 418-feet national flag at Attari-Wagah border, tallest in country

October 20, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - Amritsar

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated a 418-feet national flag, the tallest in the country, at Attari in Punjab's Amritsar district.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla and senior Border Security Force officials accompanied Gadkari at the function.

The Union minister said a surveillance system has been fitted atop the flag which will help the BSF troops keep track of the activities near the border.

Mr. Gadkari was on a Punjab visit to review the progress of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and the Amritsar bypass here.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways also visited the Golden Temple and offered prayers there.

Talking to media persons, he said, "I got the privilege to pay obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple here today, so I feel blessed. After paying obeisance, I prayed before the Almighty for the well-being, and good health of all Indians and the development of the country." In the evening, Gadkari watched the retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border along with Mann. He also witnessed the flag-lowering ceremony.

India and Pakistan both lower their respective national flags simultaneously just before sunset.