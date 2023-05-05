Fulfil duty towards violence-hit Manipur instead of electioneering in Karnataka: Congress to PM

May 05, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Congress on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil his duty towards violence-hit Manipur instead of being busy in election campaign in Karnataka, and sought the sacking of Home Minister Amit Shah for "complete failure" in maintaining peace in the northeastern State.

The Congress also demanded President's rule in Manipur, which has been hit by violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community.

“Modi ji, you are an elected Prime Minister of the country and the people of Karnataka are also watching what is happening in Manipur and want you to save it from burning by restoring peace in the State first,” the party said.

"Seeking votes in Karnataka is against your ' kartavya' (duty) and we want to remind you that your duty is to save Manipur instead," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.

“What moral right do you have to remain in your post”Supriya ShrinateCongress spokesperson

She accused the Home Minister of total failure, and referred to an earlier clash between police forces of Assam and Mizoram as well as the border rift between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

"What moral right do you have to remain in your post? Actually, President's rule should be imposed immediately by invoking Article 356 (of the Constitution) and attempts should be made to bring back peace in the State," the Congress leader said.

Shoot at sight

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Surjewala shared a government order on social media and pointed that the State government had written that it was "pleased to authorise shoot at sight orders".

"Just like the British government, only the Modi government could use such draconian language as there is a complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in Manipur," he said in a video message.

"This is a fit case where the Home Minister of India Amit Shah should either resign or be sacked. The BJP government in Manipur should be dismissed and Article 356, that is President's rule, should be imposed," he added.

Ms. Shrinate said Manipur had been burning for the last four days and reports of loot, murder and arson were coming in. The situation was so bad that internet services had to be suspended, half the State was under curfew and the Indian Railways had stopped services there, she said.

"Ministers, MLAs and MPs of Manipur are urging the Prime Minister to save Manipur which is burning. But it is unfortunate that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are so busy in electioneering in Karnataka that they are not bothered about the situation in Manipur. They are so concerned with votes that it does not matter to them even if Manipur is burnt to ashes," she alleged.

Clashes broke out in Manipur on Wednesday and intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks, after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the Metei community.

The State government on Thursday issued a shoot-at-sight order in "extreme cases" to contain the spiralling violence which has displaced more than 9,000 people from their villages.