Centre rushes more central forces and anti-riot vehicles to Manipur, no data on death toll

May 05, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

As Centre deployed 12 companies, comprising around 1,000 personnel, of the Border Security Force (BSF) and airlifted anti-riot vehicles to violence-hit Manipur on May 5, authorities at the Centre and State were yet to release information on the number of persons killed or injured since May 3. In addition, around 3,200 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, as well as Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) teams have been deployed in the State since May 4.

While six companies of the BSF were pulled out from the battalion already deployed in the State, another six companies were airlifted to the State.

A senior government official said there was no clarity yet on the number of persons who may have been killed in the violence and arson that erupted on May 3 after a ‘tribal solidarity march’ against the reported move to include the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled five public meetings and rallies in poll-bound Karnataka in wake of the security situation in Manipur.

He chaired two video-conference meetings with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and other State government officials to review the security situation. “Situation is more or less under control in the State. Minor incidents were reported from a couple of police stations,” said the official of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Meanwhile, there was no gazette notification from the MHA declaring the imposition of Article 355, an emergency provision contained in Part XVIII of the Constitution. It empowers the Centre to “take necessary steps to protect a State against internal disturbances and external aggression”.

A State government order on Thursday said that “in view of the prevailing law and order situation” that occurred after the Tribal Solidarity March on May 3, “the Governor of Manipur is pleased to designate Ashutosh Sinha, IPS, Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), Manipur, as the overall Operational Commander to control and bring normalcy in the State”.

The order stated that the officer will work under guidance and supervision of Kuldiep Singh, retired IPS officer who was appointed Advisor (Security), Government of Manipur, the same day.

Manipur Director-General of Police (DGP) P. Doungel told the media in Imphal on Friday, “Article 355 is just that the Centre takes more attention on the affairs of the State and that is the reason the Advisor has been sent and so we will see how it develops. If things quieten fast, the Advisor will be going back. But if it continues, he will stay and Centre will be giving us more directions on how to go about things.”

Another Home Ministry official denied that Article 355 has been invoked.

The tension between the Meiteis and the Kuki community had been brewing for the past two months after a Manipur High Court order on March 27 directed the State government to consider giving ST status to the Meiteis.

“On April 28, the venue in Churachandpur district where CM Singh was to attend an event was vandalised, forcing him to cancel the visit. After the May 3 Tribal Solidarity rally in Churachandpur and other areas, a counter rally was planned. There were tell-tale signs and adequate security arrangements were not put in place,” said the official.

A senior BJP leader told The Hindu on the condition of anonymity that there was a complete breakdown of law and order in the State.