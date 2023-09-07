HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

French President Macron to meet Modi on September 10

“The G20 summit will enable France’s Head of State to continue his ongoing dialogue.”

September 07, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
French President Emmanuel Macron. File

French President Emmanuel Macron. File | Photo Credit: VIA REUTERS

New Delhi

French President Emmanuel Macron is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over lunch on Sunday after the conclusion of the G20 summit here, officials said.

Mr. Macron is scheduled to arrive here on Saturday to participate in the G20 Leaders Summit at the Bharat Mandapam and have a bilateral meeting with Mr. Modi on Sunday.

During his two-day stay in India, Mr. Macron is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indonesia President Joko Widodo and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman.

Mr. Macron will leave for Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon.

Related Topics

France / India / G20 / G-20 New Delhi 2023

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.