National

Four TMC, one Left-Cong. nominee elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed

All five candidates in the fray in the Rajya Sabha polls from Bengal were elected unopposed on Wednesday.

Also read | Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya is Left-Congress candidate from West Bengal

Mausam Benazir Noor, Arpita Ghosh, Dinesh Trivedi and Subrata Bakshi of the Trinamool Congress and Bikash Ranjan Bhattachrya of the Left-Congress were given the Certificate of Election after the time for the withdrawal of nominations had ended on Wednesday.

The nomination of Dinesh Bajaj, TMC-supported independent candidate, was cancelled on Tuesday after it was found incomplete.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2020 8:49:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/four-tmc-one-left-cong-nominee-elected-to-rs-unopposed/article31100573.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY