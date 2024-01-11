GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four men go missing in Manipur, fresh firing reported

Sources said the possibility of them being held captive by militants cannot be ruled out and help from Central forces have been sought.

January 11, 2024 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - Imphal

PTI
A file picture of Army officials patrolling the violence-hit area in Imphal, Manipur. (Image for representation purpose only)

A file picture of Army officials patrolling the violence-hit area in Imphal, Manipur. (Image for representation purpose only) | Photo Credit: PTI

Four men from Manipur’s Kumbi Assembly constituency, who had gone for collecting firewood near the hill ranges adjoining Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, went missing on January 10, police said.

Also read: 175 killed, over 1,100 injured in four months of Manipur violence: police

Their whereabouts are still not known. They have been identified as Dara Singh, Ibomcha Singh, Romen Singh and Anand Singh, police said.

Sources said the possibility of them being held captive by militants cannot be ruled out and help from Central forces have been sought.

Meanwhile, militants launched fresh gun and bomb attacks at Haotak village in Bishnupur district prompting more than 100 women, children and elderly to flee to safer areas, officials said.

Also read: Tension grips Manipur again as fresh incidents of violence reported from the State

Security forces rushed to the spot and returned fire forcing the attackers to stop firing, officials said adding intermittent firing is still continuing.

No injuries have been reported so far, officials added.

Related Topics

Manipur / national or ethnic minority

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.