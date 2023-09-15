HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

175 killed, over 1,100 injured in four months of Manipur violence: police

About 4,786 houses were set on fire and 386 religious structures vandalised in Manirpur, according ot IGP (Operations) I.K. Muivah.

September 15, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Imphal

PTI
Security forces personnel guard a village, in Bishnupur district of Manipur following ethnic tensions. File photo

Security forces personnel guard a village, in Bishnupur district of Manipur following ethnic tensions. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

As many as 175 people were killed, and 1,108 others injured while 32 are missing in the ethnic strife that has rocked Manipur since early May, police said.

Altogether, 4,786 houses were set on fire and 386 religious structures vandalised, they said.

Read Editorial | Limits of identity: On facilitating peace in Manipur

Addressing a press conference here, IGP (Operations) I.K. Muivah said, “In this challenging time that Manipur is in, we can reassure the public that the police, central forces and the civil administration are trying round-the-clock to bring normalcy back." Of the weapons that have been “lost”, 1,359 firearms and 15,050 ammunition were recovered, Muivah said on Thursday.

A large number of arms and ammunition of the police have allegedly been looted by the rioters during the violence.

As many as 5,172 arson cases were reported, Muivah said, adding, 386 religious structures - 254 churches and 132 temples - were vandalised.

"Security barricades from Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district to Kangvai in Churachandpur district have been removed, while security has been provided on national highways," he said.

IGP (Administration) K. Jayanta said of the 175 people who died, nine are still unidentified.

96 unclaimed bodies

“Seventy-nine of the bodies have been claimed while 96 remain unclaimed. At RIMS and JNIMS (hospitals in Imphal), 28 and 26 bodies have been kept respectively, while 42 are at Churachandpur hospital," he informed.

Jayanta said that 9,332 cases have been registered and 325 people were arrested.

Meanwhile, IGP (Zone-3) Nishit Ujjwal said NH-32 and NH-2 are functioning normally.

Ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Related Topics

unrest, conflicts and war / civil unrest / armed conflict / Manipur / riots / national security / law enforcement / human rights / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.