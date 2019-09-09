Former U.P. CM Kalyan Singh reinducted into BJP

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who recently concluded his tenure as Governor of Rajasthan, was on Monday reinducted into the BJP.

The Lodh (OBC) leader is 87 and there is yet no indication from the BJP what role he would play in active politics, if at all.

His tenure in U.P. was marked by controversy as it was under his watch the Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992 pushing his image of a Hindutva posterboy. Mr. Singh is also an accused in the demolition case.

Mr. Singh took the membership of the party at the State headquarters of the party in Lucknow in the presence of U.P. BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and others.

With this, three generations of his family are presently members of the BJP. His son Rajveer Singh is the MP from Etah, while his grandson Sandeep, who is in his 20s, is a Minister of State in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Incidentally, Ram Naik, whose tenure as Uttar Pradesh Governor ended in July, was also reinducted into the BJP in Mumbai recently.