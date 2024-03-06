GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Union Minister Srikant Jena returns to Congress

Odisha’s people angry with BJP-BJD “unholy alliance”, says Mr. Jena; ahead of Assembly poll, Congress says it is getting feelers from BJP, BJD ticket aspirants who will be left out by an alliance between the parties

March 06, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Lok Sabha MP Srikant Jena joins the Congress in the presence of AICC Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on March 6, 2024.

Former Lok Sabha MP Srikant Jena joins the Congress in the presence of AICC Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on March 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Union Minister Srikant Jena, who was expelled from the Congress in 2019, returned to the party on March 6, at a time when speculation is rife about an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Biju Janata Dal in Odisha. The State is due to hold its Assembly election simultaneously with the upcoming Lok Sabha election.  

Speaking at a press conference to announce Mr. Jena’s return to the Congress, the party’s Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar said that the BJP and BJD had been in a “live-in relationship”, adding that it was high time that the “marriage” between the two parties be made official.

“The BJP and BJD are together, so there is only one Opposition party here: the Congress. The whole Opposition space is ours,” Mr. Kumar said. He also claimed that several ticket claimants from both the BJP and BJD are in touch with the Congress, since the two parties are now making their alliance “official” and many of these aspirants will find themselves out of the race. 

High poverty rate

Mr. Jena also asserted that the INDIA bloc would defeat the “unholy alliance” of the BJP and BJD. “The people of Odisha are angry with this unholy alliance. Today their real face stands exposed,” Mr. Jena said. He attacked the Odisha government for high poverty rates. “Four crore people out of the 50 crore people of Odisha are under the poverty line, with BJD in the State and BJP at the Centre,” Mr. Jena added. 

Mr. Kumar also added that Odisha remains the poorest State in the country, with an average per capita income of ₹5,000 per month as opposed to the national average of ₹10,000. “We continue to walk away from the misery of Odisha. It has got 30 lakh people migrating to earn their livelihood,” he added. 

Mr. Jena had been expelled from the Congress for openly challenging the leadership of the then-state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik. “I have been a Congressman since my student days. There were some misunderstandings which have now been clarified. Though I was away from the Congress, I continued to work for the party,” he said.  

Related Topics

Orissa / Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.