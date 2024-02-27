GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former SC judge A.M. Khanwilkar appointed Lokpal chairperson

Former High Court judges Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Sanjay Yadav and Ritu Raj Awasthi has been appointed as judicial members of the Lokpal.

February 27, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Rashtrapati Bhavan appointed former Supreme Court Judge Justice A.M. Khanwilkar as the Lokpal Chairperson. File

Rashtrapati Bhavan appointed former Supreme Court Judge Justice A.M. Khanwilkar as the Lokpal Chairperson. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Supreme Court judge A M Khanwilkar was appointed as the Lokpal chairperson on February 27, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Khanwilkar retired from the Supreme Court in July 2022.

According to a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President also appointed former High Court judges Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Sanjay Yadav and Ritu Raj Awasthi as judicial members of the Lokpal.

Sushil Chandra, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey were appointed as non-judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman.

