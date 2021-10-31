National

Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

File photo of former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh.  

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was discharged on Sunday, hospital sources said.

Mr. Singh was admitted to the hospital on October 13 after feeling weak following a fever.

The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted in a private ward at the Cardio-Neuro Centre and was treated by a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the hospital to meet him.


