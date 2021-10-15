Family objects to Manmohan being photographed during Mandaviya’s visit

Daughter says her mother’s objections were ignored

The family of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is upset about him being photographed when Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called on him at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

In a statement on Friday, Dr. Singh’s daughter, Daman Singh, said her mother had objected to the presence of a photographer during the Minister's visit to the former prime minister’s room but her objections were ignored.

“My father is being treated for Dengue at AIIMS. His condition is stable but his immunity is low. We have restricted visitors due to the risk of infection. It was nice of the Health Minister to visit and express his concern. However, my parents were in no state to be photographed at the time,” she stated.

“My mother insisted that the photographer should leave the room, but she was completely ignored. She was very upset. My parents are trying to cope in a difficult situation,” she added.

Photos on Twitter

After calling on Dr. Singh on Thursday, the Minister reportedly posted a few photos of his visit to the former Prime Minister's hospital cabin in his Twitter handle.

However, following a social media backlash, Mr. Mandaviya removed the photographs from his handle. But there has been no official statement on the issue, neither from the AIIMS nor the Health Ministry

Following fever and complaints of severe weakness, Dr. Singh, 89, was admitted to the AIIMS on Wednesday. His condition was said to be stable.