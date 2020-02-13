National

Foreign envoys briefed by Army about security situation in J&K

Members of 25 European Union Parlimentarian delegation pose for a group photograph, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Members of 25 European Union Parlimentarian delegation pose for a group photograph, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The 25-member delegation arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit as part of a union government-facilitated trip to help the envoys have a first-hand assessment post abrogation of Article 370

Army officials on Thursday briefed the delegation of foreign envoys visiting Jammu and Kashmir about the security situation here.

The 25-member delegation arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit as part of a union government-facilitated trip to help the envoys have a first-hand assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a region which faced months of harsh restrictions after its special status was stripped of in August.

The envoys were briefed about the security situation at Badami Bagh Cantonment here, officials said.

The delegation later flew to Jammu for further engagements, they said.

The group comprises envoys from Afghanistan, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, the European Union, France, Germany, Republic of Guinea, Hungary, Italy and Kenya.

Envoys from Kyrgyztan, Mexico, Namibia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Rwanda, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Uganda and Uzbekistan are also part of it.

This is the second batch of foreign envoys visiting the Union Territory in the last one month.

The government had taken a group of 15 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir last month with an aim to make them see the efforts to bring back normalcy in the Kashmir Valley. A number of opposition parties called it a “guided tour”.

