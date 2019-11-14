First woman officer posted as Assistant Naval Attache in Moscow

Lt. Cdr. Karabi Gogoi will become the first woman officer from the Navy to be posted as a Defence Attache at an Indian mission abroad. She has been posted as the Assistant Naval Attache at the Indian embassy in Moscow.

“Lt. Cdr. Gogoi, a naval engineer, will finish her Russian language course this month and is likely to take up the post in December after completing the necessary procedures,” a defence official said.

Lt. Cdr. Gogoi was commissioned into the Navy in 2010 and is currently posted at Karwar.

Last month, the IAF became the first Service to post a woman officer abroad at a diplomatic mission. Wing Commander Anjali Singh was posted as the Deputy Air Attache also at the same embassy.

India has over 100 Defence Attaches or Defence Advisors posted at missions across the world with all three Service Attaches posted at important missions like the U.S., the U.K. and Russia with which it has significant defence ties.