Feedback on draft safety rules sought

It covers migrant, mine and construction workers, sales promotion staff

The Union Labour Ministry has notified the draft rules under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 45 days.

The draft rules provide for implementation of the Code provisions related to safety, health and working conditions of dock workers, building or other construction workers, mines workers, inter-State migrant workers, contract labour, working journalists, audio-visual workers and sales promotion employees.

The rules propose appointment letter in a prescribed format, including designation, category of skill, wages, avenue for achieving higher wages/higher position,etc., to every employee of an establishment within three months of coming into force of the rules.

As per new rules, no employee will be recruited without an appointment letter.