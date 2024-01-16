FASTags with incomplete KYC to be deactivated post January 31

January 16, 2024 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - New Delhi

State-owned NHAI on Monday said FASTags with valid balances but with incomplete KYC will get deactivated by banks post-January 31, 2024.

To enhance the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas, NHAI has taken the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative that aims to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle, an official statement said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is also encouraging FASTag users to complete the 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process of their latest FASTag by updating KYC as per RBI guidelines, it added.

To avoid inconvenience, the statement said users must ensure that the KYC of their latest FASTag is completed.

It added that FASTag users must also comply with 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks.

"Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated/blacklisted after 31st January 2024," the statement said.

For further assistance or queries, FASTag users can reach out to the nearest toll plazas or toll-free customer care number of their respective issuer banks.

The statement said NHAI has taken this initiative after recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for a particular vehicle and FASTags being issued without KYC in violation of RBI's mandate.

Apart from this, FASTags are sometimes deliberately not fixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, resulting in unnecessary delays at toll plazas and causing inconvenience to fellow national highway users.

With a penetration rate of around 98 per cent and over 8 crore users, FASTag has revolutionized the electronic toll collection system in the country.

The statement noted that the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative will help make toll operations more efficient and ensure seamless and comfortable journeys.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by the NHAI. It employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it or directly toll owner.