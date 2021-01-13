National

'Fasal Bima Yojana' benefitted crores of farmers: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The crop insurance scheme launched by his government has benefitted crores of farmers by mitigating farming risks against the vagaries of nature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as it completed five years since its launch.

In tweets, Mr. Modi also asked people to get information on how the PM Fasal Bima Yojana has helped farmers from his NaMo app.

"An important initiative to secure hardworking farmers from the vagaries of nature, PM Fasal Bima Yojana completes 5 years today. The Yojana has increased coverage, mitigated risk & benefitted crores of farmers. I congratulate all beneficiaries of the scheme," he said.

"How has PM Fasal Bima Yojana ensured greater benefit to farmers? How has transparency been furthered in settlement of claims? These, and other aspects relating to PM-FBY have been answered through innovative content on the NaMo App's Your Voice Section," he added.

