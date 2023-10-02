HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers’ unions observing black day to mark Lakhimpur Kheri killings

Farmers and workers affiliated with SKM and CTUs will hold demonstrations, effigy burning and public meetings at district and tehsil headquarters across the country

October 02, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other Opposition leaders during a protest march from Gandhi statue in Parliament premises to Vijay Chowk, demanding justice for the families of the farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre, at Parliament complex in New Delhi on December 21, 2021. File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other Opposition leaders during a protest march from Gandhi statue in Parliament premises to Vijay Chowk, demanding justice for the families of the farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre, at Parliament complex in New Delhi on December 21, 2021. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of about 500 farmers’ outfits and a joint platform of Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and Federations, has decided to observe Black Day on Tuesday, the second anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which four farmers and one journalist were killed during a protest against farm laws.

The CTUs and the SKM have reiterated their demand that Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni be dismissed from the Council of Ministers and prosecuted.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri violence case | Trial case not ‘slow-paced’: Supreme Court

Farmers and workers affiliated with SKM and CTUs will hold demonstrations, effigy burning and public meetings at district and tehsil headquarters across the country, a joint statement said.

Apart from the demand for the dismissal and prosecution of Mr. Teni, they have also been demanding that cases against farmers who participated in the protests be withdrawn.

Four farmers Nakshatra Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Lavpreet Singh, Daljeet Singh and one journalist Raman Kashyap were killed that day when a vehicle allegedly driven by Mr. Teni’s son was rammed into their rally .

SKM leaders said it was part of a BJP plot to suppress farmers’ struggle against the three farm laws, which were aimed at the corporatisation of agriculture.

“735 farmers were martyred during this historic agitation. During the last two years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not ask Ajay Mishra Teni to resign or dismiss him from the Cabinet. The PM is protecting the chief conspirator behind the murder of farmers though his name was registered in the FIR,” the SKM and the CTUs said in a statement.

Related Topics

Agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.