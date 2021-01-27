Farmers’ unions blame KMSC for violence

R-Day violence a result of conspiracy, says Samukyt Kisan Morcha

Farmers’ unions have blamed Republic Day violence on a conspiracy hatched by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee along with “anti-social elements such as Deep Sidhu”.

After an emergency meeting under the chairmanship of veteran Punjab leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, the Samukyt Kisan Morcha said they had “discussed the violent incidents in New Delhi and concluded that Union Govt. has been severely shaken by this peasant agitation. Therefore, a dirty conspiracy was hatched with Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and others against the peaceful struggle of other farmer organizations”.

After the Republic Day parade plans were made, “anti-social elements like Deep Sidhu and others, including the KMSC, attempted to torpedo the farmers’ agitation,” said the SKM in a statement.