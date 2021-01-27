Delhi

Farmers’ protests | Delhi Police detain 200 in connection with Republic Day violence

Security personal deployed at the Red Fort after the Tuesday's incidents in New Delhi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Delhi Police has detained 200 people in connection with the violence during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the detained people are being questioned. Police said they are likely to detain and question more people in connection with Tuesday’s violence in the national capital.

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult — hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India’s tricolour.

The Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that left over 300 policemen injured, officials said on Wednesday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2021 6:06:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/farmers-protests-delhi-police-detain-200-in-connection-with-republic-day-violence/article33675552.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY