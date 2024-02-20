Farmers saw through government’s ‘mischief’ machine, says Congress

February 20, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress party claimed on Tuesday that farmers were wise to the Government’s mischief, which is why they rejected the Narendra Modi government’s offer to buy pulses, maize and cotton for five years at minimum support price.

The opposition party said the government’s proposal was a “false offer” and reiterated its commitment to provide statutory backing for MSP and take other steps to ensure justice for farmers.

In a post on X, party leader Rahul Gandhi said that ever since the Congress promised to make MSP a legal guarantee, ”Modi’s propaganda machinery and friendly media have been spreading a barrage of lies on MSP”.

Barrage of lies

“Lie: It is not feasible to provide legal guarantee for MSP in the budget of the Government of India. Fact: According to CRISIL, giving MSP to farmers in 2022-23 would have resulted in an additional burden of ₹21,000 crore, which is only 0.4% of the total budget,” Mr. Gandhi said in his post.

If bank loans worth ₹14 lakh crore can be written off and corporate tax exemption of ₹1.8 lakh crore allowed, why is the ruling dispensation irked by a little additional expenditure on farmers, Mr. Gandhi asked.

Mr. Gandhi said making MSP a legal right will propel investments in agriculture, increase demand in rural India and farmers will have the incentive to grow different types of crops and, in turn, guarantee the country’s prosperity.

“Those who are spreading confusion on MSP are insulting Dr Swaminathan and his dreams,” the former Congress chief said on X, tagging an old clip of Mr Modi in which he had talked about BJP’s resolve to provide procurement rates to farmers that is based on the Swaminathan formula.

‘Misleading’ media

Party general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, in a separate post on X, asked if a section of the media had been encouraged (or directed) to describe the protesting farmers as “traitors, Naxalites and Khalistanis”.

Mr. Ramesh also claimed that handles or accounts on social media that carried the views of farmers, labourers and tribals were being “blocked” by the government.

“And the BJP says that it wants to talk to farmers. Farmers have understood the mischief and cunning of the Modi government. Its intentions are doubtful and hence another false offer has been rejected. Farmer movements are currently going on in many countries. But up until now no elected government has throttled ‘democracy’ like this,” the Congress general secretary said.