Farmers’ protest 2024 live updates | Farm leaders to respond to govt proposals today

February 19, 2024 09:08 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Following the fourth meeting between representatives of protesting farmers and the Central government in Delhi on February 19, the farmers’ leaders are expected to respond today to the government proposals to give a guarantee on procuring of five crops on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The two sides — Ministers and farmer leaders — had met earlier on February 8, 12 and 15 but talks remained inconclusive. Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had met the farmers on Sunday. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also joined the meeting.

“We hope farmers will come with a positive reply by Monday. The next round of meeting could be then held. I urge farmers to call off their protest,” said Mr. Goyal after the meeting that ended late night.

