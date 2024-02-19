GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers’ protest 2024 live updates | Farm leaders to respond to govt proposals today

Protesting farmers from Punjab continue to camp near the inter-State boundary with Haryana

February 19, 2024 09:08 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers march towards New Delhi to press for the better crop prices promised to them, at Shambhu barrier, a border between Punjab and Haryana, on February 18, 2024.

Farmers march towards New Delhi to press for the better crop prices promised to them, at Shambhu barrier, a border between Punjab and Haryana, on February 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Following the fourth meeting between representatives of protesting farmers and the Central government in Delhi on February 19, the farmers’ leaders are expected to respond today to the government proposals to give a guarantee on procuring of five crops on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Also read:‘Delhi Chalo’ protests | Why farmers are marching to Delhi?

The two sides — Ministers and farmer leaders — had met earlier on February 8, 12 and 15 but talks remained inconclusive. Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had met the farmers on Sunday. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also joined the meeting.

“We hope farmers will come with a positive reply by Monday. The next round of meeting could be then held. I urge farmers to call off their protest,” said Mr. Goyal after the meeting that ended late night.

Follow the live updates here:

  • February 19, 2024 09:08
    Consensus appears to be emerging: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

    “Discussions were held on farmers demands and we have presented a road map. Farmer representatives brought forward some topics and in them barring three-four issues, a consensus appeared to be emerging on the rest of the issues with innovative thinking that would help farmers of Haryana, Punjab, and rest of the country,” Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said after Sunday’s meeting.

    “A proposal was discussed in which the government agencies like NCCF and NAFED will get into a contract and buy produce pulses - arhar, tur and urad, and corn from the farmers on MSP. There will be no limit on the quantity. Similarly, we proposed that the Cotton Corporation of India will enter 5-year agreement with farmers to buy cotton crops at MSP. We believe that cotton should be revived in Punjab.”

    “We hope farmers will come with a positive reply by Monday. The next round of meeting could be then held. I urge farmers to call off their protest,” he said.

    Read more here.

